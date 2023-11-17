Thanksgiving is days away and here’s an idea for a side dish. This is one the kids will love and can help prepare. You can follow the recipe for a sweet dish or you can change up the spices for a savory side. Instead of brown sugar and cinnamon, you can use olive oil, garlic salt, parmesan cheese, or thyme. Customize it to make it your new family tradition.
As always, thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients, and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.
INGREDIENTS
- 4 sweet potatoes
- Toasted pecans
- Butter
- 1-2 tsp cinnamon
- 1/4 cup brown sugar
- Cooking spray
DIRECTIONS
- Preheat oven to 375F.
- Wash and peel the sweet potatoes.
- Using a mandoline slicer (you can use a knife too), thinly slice the sweet potatoes.
- Spray a muffin tin (or cookie sheet) with cooking spray.
- In a small bowl, combine the brown sugar and cinnamon and stir. Set aside.
- Place a slice of sweet potato in the bottom of each muffin cup. Then sprinkle a little of the brown sugar mixture. Top with another layer of sweet potato and brown sugar until you reach the top of the muffin cup.
- Place a small dab of butter on top of each sweet potato stack.
- Bake for 30-40 minutes at 375F.
- While your sweet potatoes are cooking, you can toast the pecans. In a small, dry skillet on medium heat, toss in a handful of pecans. Shake the skillet to flatten the nuts into a single layer. As soon as you can smell the nuts, toss them to the other side and continue cooking. This should only take 3-5 minutes. Don’t walk away, they burn quickly. Once toasted on both sides, pour onto a plate and let them cool. Once cool, finely chop them.
- Once the sweet potatoes are finished, carefully remove them from the muffin tin onto a plate. Top with pecans and enjoy!