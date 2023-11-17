Thanksgiving is days away and here’s an idea for a side dish. This is one the kids will love and can help prepare. You can follow the recipe for a sweet dish or you can change up the spices for a savory side. Instead of brown sugar and cinnamon, you can use olive oil, garlic salt, parmesan cheese, or thyme. Customize it to make it your new family tradition.

INGREDIENTS

4 sweet potatoes

Toasted pecans

Butter

1-2 tsp cinnamon

1/4 cup brown sugar

Cooking spray

DIRECTIONS