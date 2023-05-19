Ingredients
- Green Cabbage
- Red Cabbage
- Sweet Vidalia Onion
- Ginger
- Garlic
- Honey Crisp Apples
- Pear
- Mandurian Oranges
- Shredded Carrots
- Dressing:
- Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Soy Sauce
- Rice Wine Vinegar
- Maple Syrup
- Toasted Sesame Oil
- Avocado Oil
Directions:
- Dressing:
- Add a quarter cup of Rice Wine Vinegar
- Add a tsp. of Soy Sauce
- 1 tsp. of finally chopped Garlic and fresh Ginger
- Add 1/2 cup of Avocado Oil
- 1 tsp. of Toasted Sesame Oil
- 1 tsp of Maple Syrup
- Mix
- Chop up 1 cup of the Red cabbage and Green Cabbage, add to the bowl.
- Add one cup of Shredded Carrots
- Add half a cup of Vidalia Onion
- Shred the Apple and Pear
- Add 1 cup of Mandurian Oranges
- Apply Dressing in the bowl.
- Top with Toasted Sesame Seeds
- Toss and Enjoy!