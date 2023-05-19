Ingredients

  • Green Cabbage
  • Red Cabbage
  • Sweet Vidalia Onion
  • Ginger
  • Garlic
  • Honey Crisp Apples
  • Pear
  • Mandurian Oranges
  • Shredded Carrots
  • Dressing:
    • Toasted Sesame Seeds
    • Soy Sauce
    • Rice Wine Vinegar
    • Maple Syrup
    • Toasted Sesame Oil
    • Avocado Oil

Directions:

  • Dressing:
    • Add a quarter cup of Rice Wine Vinegar
    • Add a tsp. of Soy Sauce
    • 1 tsp. of finally chopped Garlic and fresh Ginger
    • Add 1/2 cup of Avocado Oil
    • 1 tsp. of Toasted Sesame Oil
    • 1 tsp of Maple Syrup
    • Mix
  • Chop up 1 cup of the Red cabbage and Green Cabbage, add to the bowl.
  • Add one cup of Shredded Carrots
  • Add half a cup of Vidalia Onion
  • Shred the Apple and Pear
  • Add 1 cup of Mandurian Oranges
  • Apply Dressing in the bowl.
  • Top with Toasted Sesame Seeds
  • Toss and Enjoy!