INGREDIENTS

  • 2 lbs ground beef
  • 1 envelope taco seasoning
  • 1 ½ cups water
  • 1 can (16 ounces) mild chili beans, undrained
  • 1 can (15 ¼ ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
  • 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
  • 1 can (14 ½ ounces) stewed tomatoes
  • 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles
  • 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, optional
  • 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain.
  2. Add taco seasoning and mix well.
  3. Stir in the remaining ingredients.
  4. Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.