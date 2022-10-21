INGREDIENTS
- 2 lbs ground beef
- 1 envelope taco seasoning
- 1 ½ cups water
- 1 can (16 ounces) mild chili beans, undrained
- 1 can (15 ¼ ounces) whole kernel corn, drained
- 1 can (15 ounces) pinto beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 can (14 ½ ounces) stewed tomatoes
- 1 can (10 ounces) diced tomatoes with green chiles
- 1 can (4 ounces) chopped green chiles, optional
- 1 envelope ranch salad dressing mix
DIRECTIONS
- In a Dutch oven, cook beef over medium heat until no longer pink, breaking it into crumbles; drain.
- Add taco seasoning and mix well.
- Stir in the remaining ingredients.
- Bring to a boil. Reduce heat; simmer, uncovered, for 15 minutes or until heated through, stirring occasionally.