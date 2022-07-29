INGREDIENTS
- 1 cup green cabbage, shredded
- 1 cup purple cabbage, shredded
- ½ Vidalia onion, diced
- 1 Honeycrisp apple, shredded
- 1 pear, shredded
- 1 can Mandarin oranges
- 1 cup carrots, shredded
Dressing:
- 1 tsp soy sauce
- ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
- 1 tsp garlic, finely chopped
- 1 tsp fresh ginger,
- ½ cup avocado oil
- 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
- 1 tsp maple syrup (you can substitute brown sugar or a sugar substitute)
- Sesame seeds, toasted
DIRECTIONS
Dressing:
In a bowl, whisk together the rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, avocado oil, sesame oil and maple syrup. Set aside. (If you would like a creamier dressing you can add mayonnaise. Work in a little at a time until you have the consistency you prefer.)
Slaw:
- Shred the purple and green cabbages and add to a large bowl. Add the shredded carrots and diced onion.
- Grate the apple and pear and add to the vegetables.
- Add the Mandarin oranges and pour on the dressing.
- Add the toasted sesame seeds. (To toast, simply heat them in a dry pan over low heat. They can easily burn so don’t walk away. As soon as you smell them heating up, give them a toss and they are ready. This shouldn’t take long at all.)
- Gently fold all everything together. To make more of a meal, you can add your favorite protein.
- Enjoy this crisp and refreshing twist on traditional slaw.