INGREDIENTS

1 cup green cabbage, shredded

1 cup purple cabbage, shredded

½ Vidalia onion, diced

1 Honeycrisp apple, shredded

1 pear, shredded

1 can Mandarin oranges

1 cup carrots, shredded

Dressing:

1 tsp soy sauce

¼ cup rice wine vinegar

1 tsp garlic, finely chopped

1 tsp fresh ginger,

½ cup avocado oil

1 tsp toasted sesame oil

1 tsp maple syrup (you can substitute brown sugar or a sugar substitute)

Sesame seeds, toasted

DIRECTIONS

Dressing:

In a bowl, whisk together the rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, avocado oil, sesame oil and maple syrup. Set aside. (If you would like a creamier dressing you can add mayonnaise. Work in a little at a time until you have the consistency you prefer.)

Slaw: