INGREDIENTS

  • 1 cup green cabbage, shredded
  • 1 cup purple cabbage, shredded
  • ½ Vidalia onion, diced
  • 1 Honeycrisp apple, shredded
  • 1 pear, shredded
  • 1 can Mandarin oranges
  • 1 cup carrots, shredded

Dressing:

  • 1 tsp soy sauce
  • ¼ cup rice wine vinegar
  • 1 tsp garlic, finely chopped
  • 1 tsp fresh ginger,
  • ½ cup avocado oil
  • 1 tsp toasted sesame oil
  • 1 tsp maple syrup (you can substitute brown sugar or a sugar substitute)
  • Sesame seeds, toasted

DIRECTIONS

Dressing:

In a bowl, whisk together the rice wine vinegar, soy sauce, garlic, ginger, avocado oil, sesame oil and maple syrup. Set aside. (If you would like a creamier dressing you can add mayonnaise. Work in a little at a time until you have the consistency you prefer.)

Slaw:

  1. Shred the purple and green cabbages and add to a large bowl. Add the shredded carrots and diced onion.
  2. Grate the apple and pear and add to the vegetables.
  3. Add the Mandarin oranges and pour on the dressing.
  4. Add the toasted sesame seeds. (To toast, simply heat them in a dry pan over low heat. They can easily burn so don’t walk away. As soon as you smell them heating up, give them a toss and they are ready. This shouldn’t take long at all.)
  5. Gently fold all everything together. To make more of a meal, you can add your favorite protein.
  6. Enjoy this crisp and refreshing twist on traditional slaw.