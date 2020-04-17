Our Kitchen: Tomato Tart

INGREDIENTS:
- Pie Crust
- Onion
- Tomatoes
- Parmesan Cheese
- Gruyère Cheese
- Basil
- Dijon Mustard
- Garlic (Optional)
- Olive Oil
DIRECTIONS:
- Unroll pie crust dough to place in a pie dish.
- Make about 3 fork pricks at the bottom of the pie crust.
- Bake in an oven at 425 Degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes.
- Cut an onion and tomatoes.
- Grate Parmesan cheese and Gruyère cheese.
- Tear apart pieces of basil.
- Once the pie crush has finished baking, take out and of the oven and brush the bottom of the pie crust with Dijon mustard.
- Add sliced tomatoes, onion slices, grated cheese, and basil in the pie crust. If you would like, you can also add garlic.
- Drizzle olive oil over the top of the pie crust
- Add the dish back in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, but instead at at 375 Degrees Fahrenheit for this time.
- Serve and enjoy when ready!