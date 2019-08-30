Our Kitchen: Tomato Tart

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • Pie Crust
  • Onion
  • Tomatoes
  • Parmesan Cheese
  • Gruyère Cheese
  • Basil
  • Dijon Mustard
  • Garlic (Optional)
  • Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Unroll pie crust dough to place in a pie dish.
  2. Make about 3 fork pricks at the bottom of the pie crust.
  3. Bake in an oven at 425 Degrees Fahrenheit for about 10 minutes.
  4. Cut an onion and tomatoes.
  5. Grate Parmesan cheese and Gruyère cheese.
  6. Tear apart pieces of basil.
  7. Once the pie crush has finished baking, take out and of the oven and brush the bottom of the pie crust with Dijon mustard.
  8. Add sliced tomatoes, onion slices, grated cheese, and basil in the pie crust. If you would like, you can also add garlic.
  9. Drizzle olive oil over the top of the pie crust
  10. Add the dish back in the oven for about 15-20 minutes, but instead at at 375 Degrees Fahrenheit for this time.
  11. Serve and enjoy when ready!

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

Don't Miss