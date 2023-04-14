Ingredients
- Ground Turkey
- Mushrooms
- Green Onions
- Garlic
- Ginger
- Whole Green Beans
- Sesame Oil
- Hoisin Sauce
- Soy Sauce
- Rice Vinegar
Directions:
- Thinly slice one green onion
- Mince two cloves of garlic
- Now, slice and grade a tsp. of ginger
- You can either leave your green beans whole or cut them into pieces
- Lastly, rough chop your mushrooms
- Now, head over to your stove and turn it on to medium/high heat
- Add your sesame oil to cover the bottom of your pan (about a tbsp.)
- Put the ground turkey in the pan and cook until brown
- add the green beans and green onions into the pan with the ground turkey
- add the garlic and ginger into the pan with the rest of the ingredients
- Once the green beans have soften, add in your mushrooms
- Add 4 tbsp of Hoisin Sauce
- Add a tsp of Rice Wine Vinegar and soy sauce
- Enjoy!