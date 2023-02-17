Ingredients

  • Ground Turkey
  • Mushrooms
  • Green Onions
  • Garlic
  • Ginger
  • Whole Green Beans
  • Sesame Oil
  • Hoisin Sauce
  • Soy Sauce
  • Rice Vinegar

Directions:

  • Thinly slice one green onion
  • Mince two cloves of garlic
  • Now, slice and grade a tsp. of ginger
  • You can either leave your green beans whole or cut them into pieces
  • Lastly, rough chop your mushrooms
  • Now, head over to your stove and turn it on to medium/high heat
  • Add your sesame oil to cover the bottom of your pan (about a tbsp.)
  • Put the ground turkey in the pan and cook until brown
  • add the green beans and green onions into the pan with the ground turkey
  • add the garlic and ginger into the pan with the rest of the ingredients
  • Once the green beans have soften, add in your mushrooms
  • Add 4 tbsp of Hoisin Sauce
  • Add a tsp of Rice Wine Vinegar and soy sauce
  • Enjoy!