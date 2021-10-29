Our Kitchen: Vegetable Beef Soup

INGREDIENTS

  • Vegetable oil
  • 1lb top round, cut into bite size pieces
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tbsp beef base
  • 4 cups beef stock
  • 2 11.5 oz cans vegetable juice
  • Add your favorite vegetables. We used:
    • 1 can sweet peas, drained
    • 1 can green beans, drained
    • 1 can corn, drained
    • Carrots, shredded
    • Green cabbage, shredded

DIRECTIONS

  1. Heat a skillet and vegetable oil on medium high.
  2. When the skillet is hot, add the top round and brown for a few minutes then add the onions and garlic. When the onions start to soften, transfer all to a soup pot.
  3. Add 4 cups of beef broth and beef base and bring to a boil.
  4. Add vegetables – shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet peas, green beans, and corn. Feel free to add your favorites.
  5. Add cans of vegetable juice, bay leaves, oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. At this point you can add more broth or water as needed.
  6. Turn down the heat, cover and let simmer for an hour or two. Enjoy!

