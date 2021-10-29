Our Kitchen: Vegetable Beef Soup

INGREDIENTS
- Vegetable oil
- 1lb top round, cut into bite size pieces
- 1 medium onion, diced
- 2 garlic cloves, minced
- 2 bay leaves
- 1 tsp oregano
- Salt and pepper to taste
- 1 Tbsp beef base
- 4 cups beef stock
- 2 11.5 oz cans vegetable juice
- Add your favorite vegetables. We used:
- 1 can sweet peas, drained
- 1 can green beans, drained
- 1 can corn, drained
- Carrots, shredded
- Green cabbage, shredded
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a skillet and vegetable oil on medium high.
- When the skillet is hot, add the top round and brown for a few minutes then add the onions and garlic. When the onions start to soften, transfer all to a soup pot.
- Add 4 cups of beef broth and beef base and bring to a boil.
- Add vegetables – shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet peas, green beans, and corn. Feel free to add your favorites.
- Add cans of vegetable juice, bay leaves, oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. At this point you can add more broth or water as needed.
- Turn down the heat, cover and let simmer for an hour or two. Enjoy!