Our Kitchen: Vegetable Beef Soup

GEORGIA (WRBL) - A Georgia man has been arrested in connection to the assault of police officers during the Capitol breach on Jan. 6, 2021. In a criminal complaint filed in the District of Columbia, Jake Maxwell, 20, of Athens, is charged with assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers, civil disorder, engaging in physical violence in a restricted building or grounds, and related offenses, according to the FBI.

According to court documents, "on Jan. 6, Maxwell engaged in physical confrontations with law enforcement officers in the West Plaza area of the Capitol grounds. He banged his hands and pushed on the riot shield of a U.S. Capitol Police officer as the officer tried to push him away with the shield. He then moved towards an officer with the Metropolitan Police Department and got into a physical struggle with him. During that struggle, Maxwell first hooked his arm around the officer’s baton. The officer then got his baton away from Maxwell and used it to keep Maxwell away from the line of law enforcement trying to protect the Capitol building from the crowd of rioters. Maxwell, however, grabbed the officer’s baton with his left hand and pulled on it during the struggle."