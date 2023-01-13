  • INGREDIENTS
  • Vegetable oil
  • 1lb top round, cut into bite size pieces
  • 1 medium onion, diced
  • 2 garlic cloves, minced
  • 2 bay leaves
  • 1 tsp oregano
  • Salt and pepper to taste
  • 1 Tbsp beef base
  • 4 cups beef stock
  • 2 11.5 oz cans vegetable juice
  • Add your favorite vegetables. We used:
    • 1 can sweet peas, drained
    • 1 can green beans, drained
    • 1 can corn, drained
    • Carrots, shredded
    • Green cabbage, shredded
  • DIRECTIONS
  • Heat a skillet and vegetable oil on medium high.
  • When the skillet is hot, add the top round and brown for a few minutes then add the onions and garlic. When the onions start to soften, transfer all to a soup pot.
  • Add 4 cups of beef broth and beef base and bring to a boil.
  • Add vegetables – shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet peas, green beans, and corn. Feel free to add your favorites.
  • Add cans of vegetable juice, bay leaves, oregano, salt, and pepper to taste. At this point you can add more broth or water as needed.
  • Turn down the heat, cover and let simmer for an hour or two. Enjoy!