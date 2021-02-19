Our Kitchen: Vegetable Beef Soup

Ingredients:

Vegetable oil

1lb Meat of your choosing, cut into bite size pieces (top round used here)

1-2 Onions, diced

2 Garlic cloves, minced

2 Bay leaves

1 tsp Oregano

Salt and pepper to taste

1 tsp Beef base

4-8 cups Beef stock

2 cans Vegetable juice

You can add your favorite vegetables. We used:

1 can Sweet peas, drained

1 can Green beans, drained

1 can Corn, drained

Carrots, shredded or chopped

Green cabbage, shredded

Directions:

1 – Heat a skillet and vegetable oil. Add the top round and brown for a few minutes then add the onion and garlic. When the onions start to soften, transfer all to a soup pot.

2 – Add 4 cups of beef broth and 1 tsp beef base.

3 – Bring to a boil and add your vegetables. You can add your favorites. We added shredded cabbage, shredded carrots, sweet peas, green beans, corn, cans of vegetable juice, bay leaves, oregano, salt and pepper to taste. At this point you can add more broth or water. Turn the heat down, cover and let simmer for an hour or two. Enjoy!