INGREDIENTS
- Cabbage, half a head, shredded
- Red onion, sliced
- 2 carrots, shredded
- 1 TBSP sugar
- 1 cup vinegar
- 1 tsp olive oil
- Dash or two of celery seeds
- Dash or two of fennel seeds
DIRECTIONS
- In a large bowl, shred half a head of cabbage.
- Shred both carrots into the bowl.
- Add the sliced red onion and set aside.
For the dressing:
- Add 1 cup of vinegar to a small bowl.
- Add the sugar.
- Drizzle in about a teaspoon of olive oil while whisking.
- Add fennel and celery seed, salt and pepper to taste.
- Pour the dressing over the slaw and mix together.
- This is a great side dish for any gathering!