INGREDIENTS

  • Cabbage, half a head, shredded
  • Red onion, sliced
  • 2 carrots, shredded
  • 1 TBSP sugar
  • 1 cup vinegar
  • 1 tsp olive oil
  • Dash or two of celery seeds
  • Dash or two of fennel seeds

DIRECTIONS

  1. In a large bowl, shred half a head of cabbage.
  2. Shred both carrots into the bowl.
  3. Add the sliced red onion and set aside.

For the dressing:

  1. Add 1 cup of vinegar to a small bowl.
  2. Add the sugar.
  3. Drizzle in about a teaspoon of olive oil while whisking.
  4. Add fennel and celery seed, salt and pepper to taste.
  5. Pour the dressing over the slaw and mix together.
  6. This is a great side dish for any gathering!