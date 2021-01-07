 

Our Kitchen: Warm Shrimp and Green Bean Salad

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil
1 lemon, for juice
1 teaspoon dried rosemary
6 tablespoons herb and garlic Italian dressing, divided
1/2 teaspoon pink (or kosher) salt, divided
1 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed
12 oz fresh trimmed green beans
1 package sliced peppers and onions (12–14 oz)
1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided
1 cup crumbled garlic-herb feta cheese (about 4 oz)

Steps

  1. Preheat oven to 425°F. Line 2 baking sheets with foil. Squeeze lemon for juice (2 tablespoons).
  2. Place in medium bowl: lemon juice, rosemary, 4 tablespoons dressing, and 1/4 teaspoon salt; whisk until blended. Add shrimp and toss to coat, then arrange in single layer on 1 baking sheet; let stand 10 minutes to marinate.
  3. Cut green beans into 1-inch-long pieces, then place in medium bowl; stir in peppers and onions, pepper, and remaining 2 tablespoons dressing and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Toss until beans are evenly coated, then arrange in single layer on remaining baking sheet; bake 4 minutes.
  4. Add shrimp to oven and bake with green bean mixture 6–8 minutes until shrimp are pink and opaque and green beans are lightly browned and tender. Combine shrimp and green bean mixture on serving platter; top with feta. Serve.

