Our Kitchen: Warm Shrimp and Green Bean Salad

Ingredients

Nonstick aluminum foil

1 lemon, for juice

1 teaspoon dried rosemary

6 tablespoons herb and garlic Italian dressing, divided

1/2 teaspoon pink (or kosher) salt, divided

1 lb peeled/deveined shrimp, tails removed

12 oz fresh trimmed green beans

1 package sliced peppers and onions (12–14 oz)

1/4 teaspoon pepper, divided

1 cup crumbled garlic-herb feta cheese (about 4 oz)

Steps