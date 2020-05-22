Our Kitchen: Watermelon Cucumber & Feta Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Watermelon
  • Cucumber
  • Feta Cheese
  • Purple Onion
  • Mint Leaves
  • Red Wine Vinegar
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil

DIRECTIONS:

  1. To make the vinaigrette, add 1 part of red wine vinegar and 2 parts of extra virgin olive oil into a bowl, and whisk.
  2. Peel cucumbers, and slice down the middle. Scrape the seeds out with a spoon.
  3. Cut a purple onion into slices.
  4. Add the slices of cucumber, watermelon, onions, and feta cheese into a bowl.
  5. Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad. Add pieces of mint leaves.
  6. Serve and enjoy!

