Our Kitchen: Watermelon Cucumber & Feta Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- Watermelon
- Cucumber
- Feta Cheese
- Purple Onion
- Mint Leaves
- Red Wine Vinegar
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
DIRECTIONS:
- To make the vinaigrette, add 1 part of red wine vinegar and 2 parts of extra virgin olive oil into a bowl, and whisk.
- Peel cucumbers, and slice down the middle. Scrape the seeds out with a spoon.
- Cut a purple onion into slices.
- Add the slices of cucumber, watermelon, onions, and feta cheese into a bowl.
- Drizzle the vinaigrette over the salad. Add pieces of mint leaves.
- Serve and enjoy!