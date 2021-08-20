Our Kitchen: Watermelon Cucumber Feta Salad

INGREDIENTS:
- Red Wine Vinegar
- Extra Virgin Olive Oil
- 3-5 cups watermelon
- 1 cucumber
- ½ small purple onion
- Feta cheese
- Fresh mint
DIRECTIONS:
- The vinaigrette is a simple mix of one-part red wine vinegar to two-parts extra virgin olive oil. In a small bowl, add the red wine vinegar then drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil while whisking. Set aside.
- Cube the watermelon into bite sized pieces and place in a large bowl.
- Peel the cucumber and cut in half length wise. With a spoon, scoop out the seeds. Chop into bite sized pieces and add to the watermelon.
- Slice half of the onion (or less if you prefer) into thin rings and add to the watermelon.
- Sprinkle the feta cheese on top.
- Pour on the vinaigrette and gently toss.
- Sprinkle the mint on top. Enjoy the flavors of summer!