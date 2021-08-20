Our Kitchen: Watermelon Cucumber Feta Salad

INGREDIENTS:

  • Red Wine Vinegar
  • Extra Virgin Olive Oil
  • 3-5 cups watermelon
  • 1 cucumber
  • ½ small purple onion
  • Feta cheese
  • Fresh mint

DIRECTIONS:

  1. The vinaigrette is a simple mix of one-part red wine vinegar to two-parts extra virgin olive oil. In a small bowl, add the red wine vinegar then drizzle in the extra virgin olive oil while whisking. Set aside.
  2. Cube the watermelon into bite sized pieces and place in a large bowl.
  3. Peel the cucumber and cut in half length wise. With a spoon, scoop out the seeds. Chop into bite sized pieces and add to the watermelon.
  4. Slice half of the onion (or less if you prefer) into thin rings and add to the watermelon.
  5. Sprinkle the feta cheese on top.
  6. Pour on the vinaigrette and gently toss.
  7. Sprinkle the mint on top. Enjoy the flavors of summer!

