This blustery weekend brings thoughts of warm food. What’s warmer than a pot of chili? Like all chili recipes, you can tweak this to fit your tastes with mild or spicy sausage. Turn the heat up with jalapenos. Feel free to make it your own.
Thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb ground turkey sausage
- Olive oil (optional)
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 oz pepper jack cheese, grated
- 4.5 oz can chopped green chiles (mild or hot)
- 2 15 oz cans of cannellini beans (white kidney beans)
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp white pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a large pot on medium high.
- Open one can of cannellini beans and pour 3/4 into a bowl. Using a spoon, mash the beans then set aside. This will give the chili a creamy texture when added.
- If you chose a lean pack of turkey sausage, add a little olive oil to the pot. This will keep the sausage from sticking. If you chose a pack with more fat it’s not necessary.
- Break apart the sausage and cook until no longer pink.
- Add half of the onion and the garlic.
- Add the can of green chiles.
- Add the canned beans to the pot.
- Pour in the chicken broth. (If you need more liquid you can add water.)
- Stir and bring to a low rolling boil.
- Add the cumin, oregano, and white pepper.
- Add the mashed beans to the chili and stir.
- Stir in the cheese.
- Turn the heat down to medium and cover.
- Let the chili simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy the cooler temps.