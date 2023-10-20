Cooler temperatures bring thoughts of warm food. What’s warmer than a pot of chili? Like all chili recipes, you can tweak this to fit your tastes with spicy sausage or mild or hot jalapenos. Great for a quick meal or to feed a crowd for game day. Feel free to make it your own.
Thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.
INGREDIENTS
- 1 lb ground turkey sausage
- Olive oil (optional)
- 1/2 onion, chopped
- 2 cloves garlic, minced
- 4 oz pepper jack cheese, grated
- 4.5 oz can chopped green chiles (mild or hot)
- 2 15 oz cans of cannellini beans (white kidney beans)
- 4 cups chicken broth
- 1 tsp cumin
- 1 tsp oregano
- 1/2 tsp white pepper
DIRECTIONS
- Heat a large pot on medium high.
- Open one can of cannellini beans and pour 3/4 into a bowl. Using a spoon, mash the beans. Set aside. This will give the chili a creamy texture.
- If you chose a lean pack of turkey sausage, add a little olive oil to the pot. This will keep the sausage from sticking. If you chose a pack with more fat it’s not necessary.
- Break apart the sausage and cook until no longer pink.
- Add half of the onion and the garlic.
- Add the can of green chiles.
- Add the canned beans to the pot.
- Pour in the chicken broth. (If you need more liquid you can add water.)
- Stir and bring to a low rolling boil.
- Add the cumin, oregano, and white pepper.
- Add the mashed beans to the chili and stir.
- Stir in the cheese.
- Turn the heat down to medium and cover.
- Let the chili simmer for about 20 minutes.
- Serve with your favorite toppings and enjoy the fall weather.