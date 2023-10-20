Cooler temperatures bring thoughts of warm food. What’s warmer than a pot of chili? Like all chili recipes, you can tweak this to fit your tastes with spicy sausage or mild or hot jalapenos. Great for a quick meal or to feed a crowd for game day. Feel free to make it your own.

Thanks to Billy’s Supermarket for our fresh ingredients and Daniel Appliance for our beautiful kitchen.

INGREDIENTS

1 lb ground turkey sausage

Olive oil (optional)

1/2 onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 oz pepper jack cheese, grated

4.5 oz can chopped green chiles (mild or hot)

2 15 oz cans of cannellini beans (white kidney beans)

4 cups chicken broth

1 tsp cumin

1 tsp oregano

1/2 tsp white pepper

DIRECTIONS