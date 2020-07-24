Our Kitchen: White Chili

INGREDIENTS:

  • 2 cups cooked turkey breast, coarsely chopped
  • 2 small onions, coarsely chopped
  • 2 poblano peppers, coarsely chopped
  • 2 (16-oz) cans navy beans, drained
  • 1 tablespoon canola oil
  • 12 oz Italian chicken (or turkey) sausage, casing removed
  • 1 teaspoon ground cumin
  • 1 teaspoon chili powder
  • 1/2 teaspoon dried oregano leaves
  • 1/4 teaspoon pepper
  • 1 (14.5-oz) can reduced-sodium chicken broth
  • 1 cup whole milk
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Chop turkey, onions, and peppers. Drain beans. Preheat large stockpot on medium-high 2–3 minutes. Pour oil in pot, then add peppers and onions; cook and stir 2–3 minutes or until tender.
  2. Reduce heat to medium. Remove casing from sausage and add sausage to pot (wash hands); cook 5–6 minutes, stirring to crumble meat, or until sausage is brown and no pink remains.
  3. Stir in cumin, chili powder, oregano, pepper, beans, and broth; bring to a boil. Reduce heat to low; cook and stir 10–12 minutes or until thickened.
  4. Stir in turkey and milk; cook 2–3 minutes to blend flavors. Top with cheese and serve.

