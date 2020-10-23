 

Our Kitchen: Yorkshire Pudding

Our Kitchen
Posted: / Updated:

INGREDIENTS:

  • A pinch – 1/4 teaspoon, Salt
  • 4 Eggs
  • 1 tablespoon, High Smoke Point Oil, Peanut Oil, Grape Seed Oil, or Avocado Oil
  • 1 Cup Whole Milk
  • 1 Cup, Flour

DIRECTIONS:

  1. Add the high smoke point oil in the bottom of each one of the muffin cups in the muffin tin.
  2. Next place the muffin tin in a 425 Degrees Fahrenheit oven. Take out once hot.
  3. Add cracked eggs, whole milk, and flour into a bowl. Whisk thoroughly.
  4. Add the mixture into a measuring cup. Then pour into muffin tin. Place muffin tin back in oven and take out once fully baked.
  5. Serve and enjoy!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Friday

37° / 34°
Clear
Clear 0% 37° 34°

Saturday

62° / 50°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 62° 50°

Sunday

67° / 41°
Rain
Rain 91% 67° 41°

Monday

46° / 34°
Cloudy
Cloudy 3% 46° 34°

Tuesday

55° / 30°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 2% 55° 30°

Wednesday

60° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 5% 60° 41°

Thursday

66° / 54°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 12% 66° 54°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

37°

12 AM
Clear
1%
37°

36°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
2%
36°

35°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

35°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

35°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
35°

34°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
34°

34°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
34°

35°

7 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
35°

36°

8 AM
Mostly Cloudy
5%
36°

39°

9 AM
Mostly Cloudy
4%
39°

45°

10 AM
Mostly Cloudy
2%
45°

50°

11 AM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
50°

53°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
53°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

58°

2 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

60°

3 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°

60°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
60°

58°

6 PM
Mostly Sunny
1%
58°

56°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
56°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
54°

53°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
53°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Clear
8%
52°

51°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
11%
51°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories