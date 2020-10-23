Our Kitchen: Yorkshire Pudding

INGREDIENTS:
- A pinch – 1/4 teaspoon, Salt
- 4 Eggs
- 1 tablespoon, High Smoke Point Oil, Peanut Oil, Grape Seed Oil, or Avocado Oil
- 1 Cup Whole Milk
- 1 Cup, Flour
DIRECTIONS:
- Add the high smoke point oil in the bottom of each one of the muffin cups in the muffin tin.
- Next place the muffin tin in a 425 Degrees Fahrenheit oven. Take out once hot.
- Add cracked eggs, whole milk, and flour into a bowl. Whisk thoroughly.
- Add the mixture into a measuring cup. Then pour into muffin tin. Place muffin tin back in oven and take out once fully baked.
- Serve and enjoy!