Commercial Garage Doors

At Overhead Door, we know that your commercial garage door can take a beating. That’s why we build quality, tough commercial doors to withstand the daily wear and tear of owning and operating a business.

Our company boasts a complete selection of performance- and safety-tested commercial and industrial overhead doors, including rolling-steel garage doors. We manufacture a wide array of styles to meet your business needs, from insulated and non-insulated doors for internal and external applications to high-performance, sectional-steel and fire-rated doors. Engineered for excellence and backed by a dedicated nationwide network of Red Ribbon Distributors, Overhead Door’s commercial and industrial doors are the premier choice for durability, serviceability and hassle-free performance.

Whatever your requirements, we have an overhead door to suit the needs of your business.



Commercial Garage Door Installation

Columbus, Ga is an excellent town to operate a business and Overhead Door of Columbus offers repair and installation services for commercial garage doors and openers to keep businesses and warehouses looking clean and functioning smoothly.

Commercial garage doors operate under more demanding conditions than residential garage doors and are built to be stronger and more durable. Overhead Door of Columbus carries and installs different types of commercial doors such as aluminum doors, insulated and un-insulated steel doors, and coiling steel doors along with the various types of commercial openers including trolley operators, jackshaft operators, and hoist operators. Commercial garage doors may need to fit a specific application which makes them largely a custom product. There are many factors to consider when customizing a commercial door such as size, strength, opening mechanism, and security qualities and Overhead Door of Columbus can help customize and install commercial doors that are functional, aesthetically pleasing, and surpass local codes.

Our Commercial Garage Door Installation Team Is Here For Your Business Needs

At Overhead Door of Columbus, Georgia, our best solutions for commercial properties are customized to meet your needs. Commercial garage door and steel gate openers operate the largest and most diverse sized equipment with high frequency. Our veteran technicians lead the field in experience, and efficiency and always choose the highest quality solutions for each location. Nothing is more important than the safety & reliability of the equipment we service.

We Service Sectional and Rolling storage doors, service doors, service fire doors, rolling grilles, light-duty and heavy-duty sheet doors, certified windload sheet doors, and insulated and non-insulated sectional doors.

Commercial Garage Door Repair

Commercial overhead garage doors come in many materials and styles as do the applications to which they are applied. Commercial garage doors can be installed on jambs made of wood, concrete or steel. In areas where the elements – wind, rain and moisture are a problem, you will need to optimize seals and weather stripping.

Most commercial overhead and roll-up garage doors are not very different than the garage door in your home, but they normally get much more use (and abuse) and have much heavier specifications and standards placed on them. The roll up door that you are currently using for your business may no longer be adequately serving your needs, or your needs may have changed over the years. Roll-up door types include service doors, counter doors, fire doors and rolling grilles.

Often, the problem may be simply that your door needs hardware upgrade. Overhead Door of Columbus technicians will inspect your commercial garage door equipment to determine whether a hardware upgrade will suffice or if your business will need new garage doors. By making appropriate hardware changes to your roll-up door, you can upgrade the door to a high-cycle door. Such changes can include:

• Switching to double end hinges and long-stem rollers

• Using a 3” rather than a two” track

• Upgrading the cycle life of the torsion springs using a solid shaft rather than hollow

• Using a corrosion proof counter-balance system

• Upgrading to corrosion proof hardware

At our Columbus Overhead Garage Door Company, we repair all makes and models of commercial garage doors. We offer the highest quality service with the lowest guaranteed prices for all commercial garage door repairs.

Residential Garage Doors

Residential garage doors from Overhead Door are among the most dependable in the industry, so you can feel good knowing that we’ll be there — day or night, winter or summer. For added peace of mind, our home garage doors have also been proven to be durable and long lasting. The reliability of your garage door will help you stay on schedule in the morning. Its beauty will greet you at the end of a busy workday, opening convenient, comfortable passage to your home. And through the night, the security of your garage door will help you rest assured that your family is safe.

By choosing a residential garage door from Overhead Door, you are doing more than making an investment. You are making us a part of your daily life and relying on us for safety, security and dependable operation. In return, we’ll open the door for you — a door to attractive design options and enhanced safety features that complete your home. So go ahead. Indulge your sense of design with a garage door that sets your home apart with style, appearance, safety and comfort.

Columbus Georgia Residential Garage Door Installation

Nothing can improve the curb appeal of your home like a new residential garage door from Overhead Door of Columbus. Since your garage door can make up a third of the front of your home, you will want it to embody and convey your personal style and taste.

A new residential garage door from Overhead Door of Columbus will also enhance the safety and security of your home, making it a place of sanctuary for you and your family. A new garage door will keep your family protected from the ravages of weather as well as keeping them secure from intruders. If you use your garage as a workspace, a new residential garage door can also keep your garage more comfortable, both summer and winter.

Residential Garage Door Repair

There are many reasons that your overhead garage door requires repair. Your home’s garage door is a piece of heavy equipment that has a lot of moving parts. If your home is like most, it receives heavy usage, especially if you have a large family. Although most homeowners take their overhead garage doors for granted, these doors must be properly maintained if they are to remain problem-free. Inclement weather or a new driver in the family (who runs into the door) may also be the cause of problems for your garage doors.

Reasons for service calls may include:

• Broken springs

• Broken/lost remote control

• Broken cables/rollers

• Bent tracks

• Door that has come off the track

Residential Garage Door Openers



Overhead Door of Columbus installs a wide variety of quality garage doors openers from top manufacturers. These garage door openers offer a wide selection of features including corresponding remote control transmitters, receivers, keyless openers and circuit boards.

Openers are normally offered with four main drive functions including:

• Belt drive

• Chain drive

• Screw-drive

• Jackshaft wall-mount

Other options include horsepower, door speed, door heights, maximum lifting force, available warranties and quietness of operation.

Overhead Door Company of Columbus is proud to be the only authorized installer of Safe Homes International’s StrikeMaster II Pro.

The StrikeMaster II Pro is the flagship product of the Safe Homes, Inc. product line. It represents the first product we engineered to protect American homes and businesses from unwanted intruders. It has also been refined and improved over the years into the state-of-the-art product we now offer. Our entire line of exterior door protection products represent the BEST HOME PROTECTION VALUE PER DOLLAR that you can spend to ensure your family’s safety and peace-of mind!

As an added value, the NEW StrikeMaster II Pro now comes with the Door Edge Pro at no additional charge!

StrikeMaster II PRO does not require additional locking devices. Its installation adds nearly 5 feet of customized steel strength to your existing door frame. It is powder coated white to match most homeowner’s trim colors or you can paint it to match your decor. It’s constructed of two parts; both pieces fit together making one unit that goes on the locking side of the frame, this two piece U.S. PATENTED construction eliminates the removal of the door casing trim, saving valuable time. Designed with standard cuts 5 1/2 inches – 6 inches between dead-bolt and entry lock, StrikeMaster II PRO is 1/8″ thick and fits any 1-3/4″ door-frame without the need to alter {mortise} the door casing or frame design. You don’t have to remove any of trim for installation. This heavy-duty strike plate uses 2.5-inch wood screws to cut deep into the existing door frame stud. Most installations take less than 30 minutes.

According to the FBI, the easiest way for a criminal to get into your house is just to kick in your door!

The FBI says every 12 seconds a home is invaded by going right through the front or back door. This is called door frame failure. Two o’clock in the afternoon is the biggest break-in time.

Features:

Precision Engineered and Fully-Tested Design

ALL Attachment Hardware Included.

NO Door Casing Removal Required

NO Door Planing Necessary

NO Cutting-Away of Existing Door Frame

NO Special Tools Required (in most cases)

Home-Owner Installable

Includes Full Printed Instructions, and Online Installation Videos

White Powder Coated Finish

Installs in about 30 minutes

Never Needs Replacement

Also “Repairs” Already Damaged Door Frames

Transferable to New Homes/Doors

FREE Technical Support via Phone/Email

Made in the U.S.A. by Safe Homes international… a name you can trust

100%GUARANTEED*

Garage Door Repair

Here is a list of the garage door repair services our professional employees provide:

Garage Door Installation – This includes the installation of a new garage door. Includes the door itself, the track, cables, springs, hinges, handles, locks and rollers. It is the complete service and installation of a new door. We inspect all the parts, make adjustments to fit your garage opening, and service all elements during the installation process. Plus, we check to ensure all parts are in proper working order after installed.

This includes the installation of a new garage door. Includes the door itself, the track, cables, springs, hinges, handles, locks and rollers. It is the complete service and installation of a new door. We inspect all the parts, make adjustments to fit your garage opening, and service all elements during the installation process. Plus, we check to ensure all parts are in proper working order after installed. Garage Door Replacement – The same type of repair as above except we include the removal and haul away of the old garage door and replaced parts.

The same type of repair as above except we include the removal and haul away of the old garage door and replaced parts. Electric Garage Door Openers – Service and repair of the electric garage door opener itself, including the lift mechanism that pulls the door up and guides it down. This is typically not part of the garage door itself and is serviced and repaired on its own interval. Typical service includes inspection, repair, adjustment, and lubrication if needed. Also, we typically inspect the mounting of the unit as well as its attachment to the door itself.

Service and repair of the electric garage door opener itself, including the lift mechanism that pulls the door up and guides it down. This is typically not part of the garage door itself and is serviced and repaired on its own interval. Typical service includes inspection, repair, adjustment, and lubrication if needed. Also, we typically inspect the mounting of the unit as well as its attachment to the door itself. Repair All Brands of Existing Openers – We carry a wide variety of parts so we can repair and service all brands of garage door openers.

We carry a wide variety of parts so we can repair and service all brands of garage door openers. Garage Door Torsion Spring Replacement – A torsion spring generates energy by being wound around a shaft rather than stretching to provide lift of the door. This can be a very dangerous repair for an untrained person. We recommend calling one of our technicians to your home to repair or service anything having to do with your springs.

A torsion spring generates energy by being wound around a shaft rather than stretching to provide lift of the door. This can be a very dangerous repair for an untrained person. We recommend calling one of our technicians to your home to repair or service anything having to do with your springs. Repair Off-Track Garage Doors – Service and repair of rollers that have come out of their guide tracks when the door is at risk of falling or collapsing.

Service and repair of rollers that have come out of their guide tracks when the door is at risk of falling or collapsing. Repair Sagging Garage Doors – As doors and homes age, they can shift and move and sometimes this results in a garage door that needs to be realigned or reinforced. We will send a technician to your home to adjust the doors and to inspect the entire opening to make sure the door isn’t damaged. Once we understand the problem, we will fix the needed parts and make any adjustments to the door.

As doors and homes age, they can shift and move and sometimes this results in a garage door that needs to be realigned or reinforced. We will send a technician to your home to adjust the doors and to inspect the entire opening to make sure the door isn’t damaged. Once we understand the problem, we will fix the needed parts and make any adjustments to the door. Garage Door Panel Replacement – Sometimes a section is damaged but the rest of the door is fine. We can replace just one section rather than the entire door.

Sometimes a section is damaged but the rest of the door is fine. We can replace just one section rather than the entire door. Garage Door Roller Replacement – The guide wheel sometimes will leave the tracks. These can be replaced when they are old and have worn out or simply upgraded to nylon rollers to run quieter.

The guide wheel sometimes will leave the tracks. These can be replaced when they are old and have worn out or simply upgraded to nylon rollers to run quieter. Sectional Garage Door Replacements – Same as replacing a garage door, but in this case, is particular to sectional garage doors in need of repair or replacement.

Same as replacing a garage door, but in this case, is particular to sectional garage doors in need of repair or replacement. Garage Door Cable and Broken Spring Replacement – Sometimes packaged together since the cable is used to connect the spring to the door. They are steel and rust or wear out over time so we can replace these as needed.

Sometimes packaged together since the cable is used to connect the spring to the door. They are steel and rust or wear out over time so we can replace these as needed. Garage Door Tune-up and Safety Inspections – Comprehensive check where our technicians will evaluate, make minor adjustments, minor repairs and lube the door. This adds to the life of the door if done on an annual basis.

Comprehensive check where our technicians will evaluate, make minor adjustments, minor repairs and lube the door. This adds to the life of the door if done on an annual basis. Preventive Maintenance – Same as above but includes up to 3 doors and openers. This gives you peace of mind that your garage door is functioning properly and ensures you will have annual coverage by our well trained technicians.

Same as above but includes up to 3 doors and openers. This gives you peace of mind that your garage door is functioning properly and ensures you will have annual coverage by our well trained technicians. Wireless Key Pads – Sometimes the battery operated remotes need programming or repair. Our technicians can help you reset these or you can read instructions for keypad programming here on our website.

Sometimes the battery operated remotes need programming or repair. Our technicians can help you reset these or you can read instructions for keypad programming here on our website. Additional Remotes – If you are in need of additional remotes, our service technicians are happy to help you program to match your current garage door opener.

Lifestyle Screens

There are several options for garage screens. Some hang by hook and loop, some are Velcro® mounted with a zippered opening, others are panel and track systems (sliders), you can even find garage screens that go up and down by the simple push of a button. One thing is for certain about all of these systems, none is as practical, simple, easy to use, and durable as the Lifestyle garage screen system.

The Lifestyle is framed with 2″ x 2″ architectural grade aluminum with a wet painted shell for a durable and consistent finish. The Lifestyle screen runs on maintenance free tracks, independent but similar to your primary garage door tracks. Lifestyle’s spring loaded counter-balance system makes it effortless to open and close the screen and eliminates the headache of an electric opener. Lifestyle’s optional door-within-a-door feature allows for easy entry and exit. When in use, the Lifestyle screen occupies the same position as your solid garage door. No other garage screen offers Lifestyle’s broad range of features. Bottom line is, your search for a garage screen system that will give you many years of trouble free service ends here. Lifestyle is the only garage door screen for you.

It is clear why so many homeowner’s associations approve the use of the Lifestyle system while rejecting all other screen systems. When the Lifestyle screen is not in use the neighbors won’t even know you have it. When in use, the Lifestyle screen adds to the curb appeal of your home. Lifestyle’s optional privacy superscreen meets many homeowner’s associations requirement that the garage be closed at all times.As the only authorized dealer in Columbus, we are happy to showcase Lifestyle products and provide them to our past, present and future customers.

