Pack a Kia is an event to help support local school districts in the Chattahoochee Valley. We are now accepting school supplies at Kia AutoSport Columbus throughout the month of August. We will have a special live event open to the public on August 25th. We are asking everyone to come out between the hours of 11AM – 6PM to help support this great cause. School supplies and cash donations are distributed to local school districts in our viewing area.

The past year has been difficult for many families across the Valley. Many are still struggling. Let’s pull together like the Valley does and help kids off to a great start. Let’s see how much it takes to Pack a Kia!

Wednesday, August 25th

Location: Kia AutoSport, 7041 Whittlesey Boulevard, Columbus

Time: 11 AM – 6 PM

Sponsored by