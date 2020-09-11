Pass or Fail

Skip to content
Nationwide project taps journalists to tackle education, race and poverty
Recent Updates
WEATHER ALERT: Bands from Hurricane Sally will bring heavy rain, flash flooding and the potential for brief spin-up tornadoes to the area today.
Video
Sally to bring heavy rain, wind and flooding threat
Video
Weather Aware: A few bands from Sally will bring us showers and storms
Video
Latest local impacts from Hurricane Sally
Video
Tracking the Tropics: Watching Sally Closely
Video
Tropical Storm Sally and our local impacts in the forecast
Video
Tropical Storm Sally to bring wind and heavy rain to the gulf coast
Video
The forecast may be “tropical” but not a washout
Video
FRIDAY: Warm and muggy as tropical airmass continues
Video
More Political Stories
What happens if the presidential election is still contested on Inauguration Day?
Senators’ bill would keep US on Daylight Saving Time during the pandemic
LIVE: Biden expected to outline how he would oversee coronavirus vaccine
Live
LIVE: ‘Work like the devil’: Biden visiting Florida to woo Latinos
Live
Chris Evans uses accidental nude photo to urge Americans to vote
More Politics
Don't Miss
U.S. reputation approaching record lows with European allies, survey finds
Gadsden parents arrested after 2-month-old child found with 12 fractured ribs, broken wrist
UPDATE: Georgia reports 299,056 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 5,788 in Columbus
UPDATE: Alabama reports 127,523 confirmed COVID-19 cases statewide, with 3,634 in Lee County
More than 2000 residents without power, Covington Electric says
VIDEO: Alligator spotted outside Gulf Shores home on Plash Island
Video
Ohio woman looking for ‘angel’ who prayed with her after she collapsed
Video
Tweets by wrblnews3