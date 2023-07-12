A new national survey commissioned by The On Our Sleeves Movement For Children’s Mental Health finds half (50%) of parents of children younger than 18 feel their child(ren)’s mental health has suffered during the past 12 months because of social media use. Tonight on the Bob Jeswald show Bob talks to Dr. Tanya Snyder about children’s mental health and social media.

