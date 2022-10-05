In this episode of the PrepZone Preview, the News 3 Sports team talks about the 52nd Battle for the Brocelli Jug. Can the red hot Pacelli Vikings keep the Jug on their campus as the Brookstone Cougars look to get back into the win column. Another rivalry will play it’s final game in East Alabama. Will there be another crazy upset on the horizon in Class 7A? Plus, it’s the final time Rex Castillo will be on the podcast. The team reflects on Rex’s time leading the News 3 Sports Department as he moves into a new role at WRBL.

