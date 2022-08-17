(WRBL) — Episode 64 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Tom Gamboa

Tonight on The Bob Jeswald show you will hear an amazing story about a man’s journey of surviving bladder cancer and how his attitude and Faith has kept him alive.

500 miles traveled by foot in 35 days has led Tom Gamboa from professional baseball coach to now inspiring people here and abroad.

44 years in Professional Baseball (coach/manager)

3 Caminos (walking pilgrimage) across Europe

Survived Bladder Cancer

Very active, walking, hiking, golfing

