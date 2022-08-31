(WRBL) — Episode 66 of The Bob Jeswald Show features Nicole Warner.

Imagine being a nurse anesthetist, a wife, a mother of 4 little girls, and you are hit with a life threatening heart disease. The treatment looks bright, then the unthinkable happens.

Tonight on The Bob Jeswald Show you will meet Nicole Warner whose Faith and determination is beating all odds when she took matters in her own hands.

