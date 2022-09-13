This week, The Chuck Williams Show will explore a terrible chapter in Columbus’ history – the 1970s Stocking Stranglings.

Chuck interviews Judge Bill Smith and author William Rawlings. Smith prosecuted Carlton Gary, the man who committed the crimes.

Smith became a judge and couldn’t talk about the case. Now he can.

Rawlings is an author with nearly a dozen books to his credit and he took on the challenge of writing about these high-profile serial killings.

