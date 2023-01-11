“Sudden death in athletes” is alarming and it has many health professionals advising to get early screening, so this does not happen to you or your loved one.

Tonight on The Bob Jeswald show Bob’s return guest Cardiologist Dr. Hunter Champion breaks down what a structurally normal vs structurally abnormal heart can lead to.

Bob will also touch on the Hypertrophic Cardiomyopathy case which is a common cause on sudden death. The recent on-field event of Buffalo Bills safety, Damar Hamlin prompted us to delve deep on this topic…

