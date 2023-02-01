Tonight, on a digital exclusive of The Bob Jeswald show Bob and his co-host Joanne Cogle dive into the topic of disability inclusion in the community. Tonight’s guest is GaQuilla Hunter Mathews who is living with a disability and also her son.

She breaks down the barriers of how to be a productive citizen with so much to offer and a vision that will shine the light on our most precious gifts.

Catch The Previous Episode Here

Twitter: @BJeswaldWRBL

Facebook: BobJeswaldWRBL

The Bob Jeswald Show streams on WRBL.com every Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST and wherever you get your podcast.