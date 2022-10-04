In this episode of “On Your Sidelines” the WRBL Sports Team welcomes Auburn senior linebacker and captain of the football team Owen Pappoe. Sports Director Rex Castillo and Weekend Sports Anchor Jack Patterson talk with Owen about his favorite moments at Auburn, how he ended up choosing the Tigers while having dozens of offers at Grayson high school, previewing the “Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry”, the viral tackle he had on Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford and much more.

