Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
Ep. 1: Paul Thomas of Evangel Temple sits down with Phil Scoggins on the pilot of Faces of Faith
Video
Recent Updates
Clouds will be outdone by the sun and the rain goes away for awhile
Video
More clouds but dry; plenty of sun next week
Video
No wind, no rain, only time to play: looking at a sunny weekend forecast
Video
Grab the shades; Plenty of sun today
Video
Sunshine again and then a system chokes-off the rain but keeps the clouds
Video
Say goodbye to the rain and hello to some sun!
Video
Soggy, then sunny, but a gentle start to March
Video
Grab the umbrella! Rain likely today and temperatures stay steady
Video
Lions not lambs, March comes in wet and gusty to start off the season
Video
7 Day Forecast
Saturday
60°
/
38°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
0%
60°
38°
Sunday
65°
/
36°
Sunny
Sunny
1%
65°
36°
Monday
70°
/
37°
Sunny
Sunny
3%
70°
37°
Tuesday
70°
/
43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
4%
70°
43°
Wednesday
74°
/
48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
5%
74°
48°
Thursday
78°
/
52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
8%
78°
52°
Friday
80°
/
55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
9%
80°
55°
Hourly Forecast
59°
6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°
57°
7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°
54°
8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°
52°
9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°
50°
10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°
48°
11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°
47°
12 AM
Clear
1%
47°
46°
1 AM
Clear
3%
46°
44°
2 AM
Clear
2%
44°
43°
3 AM
Clear
2%
43°
42°
4 AM
Clear
1%
42°
41°
5 AM
Clear
1%
41°
40°
6 AM
Clear
1%
40°
39°
7 AM
Sunny
1%
39°
40°
8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°
44°
9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°
48°
10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°
53°
11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°
56°
12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°
59°
1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°
61°
2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°
63°
3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°
64°
4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°
63°
5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°
Mother dies months after her husband’s murder in Auburn knife attack
Police: Woman shot and killed on Torch Hill Rd. in Columbus
Inmates at Muscogee County Jail have been caught eating their mail
LaGrange man wrongfully convicted of rape freed after 40 years, reunited with family
Video
Alabama man accused of killing Lowndes County Sheriff seeks youth-offender status
One of last living Birmingham Black Barons looking for lost suitcase in Fultondale
Video
CDC study shows pregnant women are at greater risk for COVID-19
Video
Reporter faces trial in case seen as attack on press rights
NASA’s new Mars rover hits dusty red road, 1st trip 21 feet
Video
Breaking down the $1.9T coronavirus plan
Video
Poet Amanda Gorman said she was targeted by security guard: ‘One day an icon, the next a threat’
Senator Moran: Remains of Marion County-native Father Emil Kapaun identified
Video
