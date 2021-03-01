 

Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins

Recent Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

60° / 38°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy 0% 60° 38°

Sunday

65° / 36°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 36°

Monday

70° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 70° 37°

Tuesday

70° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 4% 70° 43°

Wednesday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 74° 48°

Thursday

78° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 78° 52°

Friday

80° / 55°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 9% 80° 55°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

59°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
1%
57°

54°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
52°

50°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
50°

48°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
1%
48°

47°

12 AM
Clear
1%
47°

46°

1 AM
Clear
3%
46°

44°

2 AM
Clear
2%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
2%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
1%
40°

39°

7 AM
Sunny
1%
39°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
1%
40°

44°

9 AM
Sunny
0%
44°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
48°

53°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

56°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
56°

59°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
59°

61°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
61°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

64°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
64°

63°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Trending Stories