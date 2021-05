COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The next edition of a special faith-based production “Faces of Faith” continues tonight on WRBL.com.

Phil Scoggins talks with local pastors and other leaders in the faith community about how they came to be called into the ministry.

On May 27, Teresa Whitaker will be Phil’s special guest. They will be talking about Teresa’s new book: “Behind the Smile…What the Camera Could Not Capture.”

Check out Faces of Faith every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. Eastern on WRBL.com.