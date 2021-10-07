Ep. 23: Face of Faith

Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A digital exclusive show continues tonight on WRBL.com. It’s Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins.

Tonight you will hear from former WRBL news reporter Latrina Patrick. She covered the education beat when she worked here 20 years ago.

Patrick now lives in Jacksonville, Florida and is about to publish a book on overcoming adversity through faith in God.

She will catch you up on the last 20 years and share her amazing journey of faith, tonight on Faces of Faith on WRBL.com at 7/6 central.

