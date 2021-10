(WRBL) -Episode 23 of Faces of Faith features former WRBL news reporter Latrina Patrick. She covered the education beat when she worked here 20 years ago.

Latrina now lives in Jacksonville, Florida and is about to publish a book on overcoming adversity through faith in God.

Catch “Faces of Faith” live every Thursday night at 7/6 Central on WRBL.com.

