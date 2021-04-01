 

Ep. 3: Retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker talks about the battle of Mogadishu

Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins
Posted:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Faces of Faith is one of the latest digital shows to launch on our website.

WRBL’s Phil Scoggins talks with local pastors and other leaders in the faith community about how they came to be called into the ministry.

April 1, 2021’s guest is retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, who was portrayed in the movie “Blackhawk Down.” Struecker will be talking about the battle of Mogadishu and how it changed his life.

Check out Faces of Faith every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. EST on WRBL.com.

