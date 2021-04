COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The next edition of a special faith-based production “Faces of Faith” continues tonight on WRBL.com

Phil Scoggins talks with local pastors and other leaders in the faith community about how they came to be called into the ministry.

On April 15, we will hear from WRBL’s Chief Engineer Gentry Creamer who’s not in the ministry, but nonetheless has a powerful story of faith to tell.

Watch “Faces of Faith” tonight and every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. EST on WRBL.com.