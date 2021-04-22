 

Ep. 7: Face of Faith with Phil Scoggins

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The next edition of a special faith-based production “Faces of Faith” continues tonight on WRBL.com.

Phil Scoggins talks to local pastors and other leaders in the faith community about how they came to be called into the ministry.

April 22’s guests are Ty Manns and T.C. Stallings. Manns is the executive producer of the new faith based movie, My Brother’s Keeper and Stallings plays the lead role in the film.

Check out Faces of Faith live tonight and every Thursday night at 7:00 p.m. EST on WRBL.com.

