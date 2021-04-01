Ep. 3: Jeff Struecker former Best Ranger shares his life-changing story to peace through faith

Tonight’s Faces of Faith podcast features retired Army Ranger Jeff Struecker, now a pastor in Columbus.

Jeff shares how he came face to face with death in the streets of Mogadishu, Somalia during an all-night battle in 1993, and how his faith in God gave him supernatural peace.

His comrades in arms approached him the next morning wanting what he had, which propelled him on a journey to become an Army chaplain and eventually a pastor.

