Ep. 5: Rob and Carrie Strickland share their journey of community improvement and religion

This Faces of Faith episode features the compelling story of Rob and Carrie Strickland.

They married in 2004 and followed the Lord’s call to move into the North Highland community of Columbus and minister to the needs of their neighbors.

Through their leadership and the Lord’s direction they have fostered the growth of Highland Community Church and launched housing, education, and work force initiatives through the non-profit organization Truth Spring, Inc.

