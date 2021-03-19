 

Ep. 3: Jimmy Elder of First Baptist Church

Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The third edition of “Faces of Faith” features the pastor of First Baptist Church in Columbus, Jimmy Elder. 

He paints a picture of his early years, how he was raised the son of a minister, met his bride-to-be in the sixth grade, and learned the secrets to a successful marriage and ministry through observing his parents.  Jimmy was called to become the pastor at First Baptist in Columbus in 2003. 

He shares about how he and his church has survived and thrived despite Covid-19,  and how going through the pandemic has emphasized the importance of relationships.  

Faces of Faith airs every Thursday at 7 p.m. EST. at WRBL.com.

Don't Miss