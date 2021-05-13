Ep. 10: Chaplin and Reverend Marlon Scott shares the stories that led him to faith

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 10 of Faces of Faith features Reverend Dr. Marlon Scott, the senior chaplain at Piedmont Columbus Regional and also local pastor.

His first week on the job as a chaplain he had to deal with the aftermath of an active shooter situation at Doctors Hospital that left three victims dead.

Rev. Scott shares his journey of faith that has taken him from Augusta, Georgia to Columbus, Ohio and finally to the Fountain City.

Rev. Scott is the pastor at Emmanuel Christian Community Church.

