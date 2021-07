COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The newest episode of a web exclusive series streams live tonight on WRBL.com. Its Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins.

Tonight’s guest is a man who offers a spiritual safe haven for inmates at the Muscogee County Jail. He also operates SafeHouse ministries, Columbus homeless shelter. You’ll hear from the heart of Neil Richardson.

Faces of Faith streams each Thursday 7:00 p.m. Eastern on WRBL.com