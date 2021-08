COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A digital exclusive show continues tonight on WRBL.com. It’s the latest edition of faith-based production, “Faces of Faith”.

Tonight, Phil Scoggins will be speaking Gary Klarenbeek, the Director of Music Ministry at Auburn United Methodist Church. You’ll hear his passion for sharing the gospel in song.

Join Phil for “Faces of Faith” tonight at 7/6 p.m. Central on WRBL.com.