Ep. 20: Lee McBride talks about his walk through comedy with Christ

Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – In Episode 20 of Faces of Faith, Phil talks to traveling evangelist with Columbus roots… Lee McBride.

Catch “Faces of Faith” live every Thursday night at 7/6 Central on WRBL.com.
Catch The Previous EpisodHere

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Columbus Forecast Updates

More 7 Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories