COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) -Episode 21 of Faces of Faith features legendary Shaw High School coach Charles Flowers.

Normally, when Flowers is on the air he’s talking about sports, but tonight he shares his journey of faith and how God has directed him since leaving the coaching ranks.

Catch “Faces of Faith” live every Thursday night at 7/6 Central on WRBL.com.

Catch The Previous Episode Here