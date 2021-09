COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Episode 22 of Faces of Faith features Troy Roberts, a Vietnam veteran for nearly 35 years and a Sunday School teacher for even longer!

From Lubbock, Texas Troy talks about his path to God and how he’s remained faithful throughout everything.

Catch “Faces of Faith” live every Thursday night at 7/6 Central on WRBL.com.

Catch The Previous Episode Here