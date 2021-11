COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The jury delivering the fate of embattled District Attorney Mark Jones broke for the night just after 6 p.m., Thursday Nov. 11.

They deliberated for an hour and 20 minutes before sending Judge Katherine Lumsden a note saying they were tired and ready to go home. The jury asked to re-watch video tape evidence of Jones’ and Columbus Police Corporal Sherman Hayes, that tape is at the center of the state’s case.