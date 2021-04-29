Ep. 8: Missionaries Eyson and Karson Meneses share their time ministering in Colombia

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – This episode of Faces of Faith with Phil Scoggins showcases a Columbus, Georgia native who has spent her past five years in Colombia (South America).

Karson Meneses and her husband Eyson have been ministering to the needs of children in and around the village of Filandia.

Hear how they say how God has blessed their efforts, especially during the pandemic.

