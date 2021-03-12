On Your Sidelines

Skip to content
WRBL
Columbus
64°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
Weather
7 Day Forecast
Tracking the Tropics
Interactive Radar
Weather Wise with Bob Jeswald
The WRBL Weather Radio Campaign
Weather Facts with Nicole Phillips
Weather Questions with Cody Nickel
The Storm: One Year Later
News
Local News
LaGrange Bureau
Crime
Coronavirus Updates
Georgia
Alabama
Military
National
DC Bureau
Health
Education
International
Business
Entertainment
Video Game News
Lifestyle
Politics
Top Stories
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson among the roughly 2,500 Columbus folks getting COVID shot today
Video
FDA warns not to drink company’s bottled water after several people report liver damage
Video
Raiders lose top WR Nelson Agholor; pick up John Brown
‘Turned a corner’: Biden’s dog will return to the White House
Video Center
Watch Live
Podcast Play Zone
News 3 Now
Newsfeed Now
White House Press Briefings
The Screen Scene with Scott Phillips
Digital Exclusive Videos
Caught on Camera
Send Us Your Videos
WRBL TV Schedule
FCC Children’s Programming
Sports
Basketball Madness Bracket Challenge
NFL Draft
Big Race – Daytona
Local Sports
High School Sports
PrepZone
The Big Game
Local Alabama Sports
Your Local Geico Office Athletes of the Week
Top Stories
Raiders lose top WR Nelson Agholor; pick up John Brown
Top Stories
Reports: Bills sign Sanders, trade Lee Smith
Virginia Tech Men’s and Women’s Basketball making history together
Video
Parent of LSU assault victim calls for firing of former university president
Video
Tiger Woods returns home to continue post-surgery recovery
Community
Black History Month
The Puppy Bowl
The Souper Bowl of Caring
Buy Local
Community News
Remarkable Women
Russell County Schools
Calendar
KCU Teacher Appreciation
Kinetic Golden Apple Award
One Class At A Time
Hispanic Heritage
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
Be prepared with the First Alert severe weather kit checklist
Top Stories
LaGrange locals vote on renewing ESPLOST, funding for renovations projects in voters’ hands
Video
Hogansville strives to find more solutions for energy efficiency
Video
Muscogee County Superior Court has in-person juror selection for the first time in a year
Video
One year after COVID-19 pandemic began, local business sees spike in sales
Video
About Us
Meet the Team
Intern With Us!
Join Our Team
Get the Latest Updates with the News 3 App!
Equal Employment Opportunity
Contact WRBL
Privacy Policy
Terms of Use
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
On Your Side
Holiday Heroes
Pros On Your Side
Contests
Business On Your Side
Teachers On Your Side Supply Drive
Kids Summer Cupboard Campaign
Cause For Paws
Operation Drug Take Back
Our Kitchen
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
Work For Us
Search
Search
Search
On Your Sidelines
On Your Sidelines Episode 1: With pres. of Columbus River Dragons and Chatt-A-Hoots Scott Brand
Video
Recent Updates
WEATHER ALERT: Wednesday Afternoon and evening through Thursday morning
Video
WEATHER ALERT: Wednesday PM and Thursday morning set-up for the first big outbreak of 2021
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible this afternoon and evening; WEATHER ALERT on Wednesday into early Thursday
Video
We are Weather Aware Tuesday and Weather Alert late Wednesday-Thursday AM for severe storms
Video
WEATHER AWARE: Strong to severe storms possible starting Tuesday morning
Video
Severe weather returns this week
Video
Showers and thunderstorms return next week; a few could be strong
Video
A very warm weekend then a very active weather pattern next week
Video
Remaining warm and dry; Spring forward this weekend
Video
More 7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast
Hourly Forecast
Day
Night
UV Index
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
7 Day Forecast
Wednesday
70°
/
65°
Cloudy
Cloudy
21%
70°
65°
Thursday
71°
/
46°
AM Thunderstorms
AM Thunderstorms
91%
71°
46°
Friday
61°
/
43°
Mostly Cloudy
Mostly Cloudy
5%
61°
43°
Saturday
57°
/
38°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
2%
57°
38°
Sunday
66°
/
41°
Sunny
Sunny
2%
66°
41°
Monday
71°
/
45°
Sunny
Sunny
4%
71°
45°
Tuesday
73°
/
52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy
24%
73°
52°
Humidity
Close Details
Close Details
Hourly Forecast
65°
3 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°
65°
4 PM
Cloudy
20%
65°
67°
5 PM
Cloudy
18%
67°
70°
6 PM
Cloudy
18%
70°
71°
7 PM
Cloudy
14%
71°
69°
8 PM
Cloudy
8%
69°
69°
9 PM
Cloudy
16%
69°
68°
10 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°
68°
11 PM
Cloudy
24%
68°
68°
12 AM
Cloudy
18%
68°
67°
1 AM
Cloudy
24%
67°
67°
2 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
47%
67°
67°
3 AM
Thunderstorms
64%
67°
67°
4 AM
Thunderstorms
69%
67°
67°
5 AM
Thunderstorms
83%
67°
67°
6 AM
Thunderstorms
81%
67°
67°
7 AM
Thunderstorms
90%
67°
66°
8 AM
Thunderstorms
91%
66°
66°
9 AM
Thunderstorms
73%
66°
67°
10 AM
Scattered Thunderstorms
54%
67°
69°
11 AM
Partly Cloudy
15%
69°
71°
12 PM
Mostly Sunny
5%
71°
70°
1 PM
Partly Cloudy
3%
70°
70°
2 PM
Sunny
1%
70°
Trending Stories
ATL massage parlor shooting suspect cites ‘sexual addiction’ as motive, investigation ongoing
Video
School closings and schedule changes for severe weather
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson among the roughly 2,500 Columbus folks getting COVID shot today
Video
Columbus police investigating overnight shooting that left a teenager dead
Weather
Don't Miss
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson among the roughly 2,500 Columbus folks getting COVID shot today
Video
FDA warns not to drink company’s bottled water after several people report liver damage
Video
Raiders lose top WR Nelson Agholor; pick up John Brown
‘Turned a corner’: Biden’s dog will return to the White House
Panel to consider whether hurricane season should start weeks earlier
‘Take the storm seriously’: Birmingham leaders hold press conference ahead of severe weather
Video
Australian UFO researcher turns to DNA to identify mysterious being’s origin
Video
Trending Stories
ATL massage parlor shooting suspect cites ‘sexual addiction’ as motive, investigation ongoing
Video
School closings and schedule changes for severe weather
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson among the roughly 2,500 Columbus folks getting COVID shot today
Video
Columbus police investigating overnight shooting that left a teenager dead
Weather
Tweets by wrblnews3
Trending Stories
ATL massage parlor shooting suspect cites ‘sexual addiction’ as motive, investigation ongoing
Video
School closings and schedule changes for severe weather
Columbus Mayor Skip Henderson among the roughly 2,500 Columbus folks getting COVID shot today
Video
Columbus police investigating overnight shooting that left a teenager dead
Weather